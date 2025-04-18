Offensive Lineman Recruit Visits Auburn for Second Consecutive Weekend
Offensive lineman recruit Wilson Zierer walked away from his visit with the Auburn Tigers impressed and had plans to visit the North Carolina Tar Heels this past weekend, per Auburn Rivals. However, that is not what happened. Zierer changed his plans and returned to Auburn. This allowed the offensive lineman from Georgia to be at A-Day festivities.
"It's always nice when a school makes you a priority," Zierer said. "It's kind of the thing why I didn't go to UNC this weekend, because I didn't feel like they saw me as a priority. Not calling me and all that stuff, and coming here, being open as always. You can come anywhere, you can come anytime, and just showing me I'm important to them. It's awesome."
Zierer was at the Big Cat the weekend before being at A-Day. With a free weekend, he chose to return to the Plains instead of heading home. Despite having just visited, he loved everything he saw.
"It was good as always," Zierer said. "Seeing practice, seeing the scrimmage in the stadium, seeing the new big video board."
Zierer has 28 offers. His top five according to 247Sports, are the Auburn Tigers, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with the first three all classified as “warm”.
The offensive lineman has three official visits scheduled: May 16 with the Georgia Bulldogs, May 30 with the Auburn Tigers and June 13 with the Alabama Crimson Tide. If the momentum of these two unofficial visits carry on through May, this visit could clinch Zierer’s commitment to Auburn.