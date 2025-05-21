Auburn Daily

Auburn Makes Top 6 for Four-Star DB

CJ Hester recently visited the Auburn Tigers.

Cardinal Mooney ball carrier Marcus Galloway (#4) is stopped when Cocoa High defensive back CJ Hester (#1) grabs his jersey. Cocoa High School defeated Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School 31-21 to win the Class 2A semi-final game Friday night in Sarasota.
After already hosting (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Hester on an official visit, the Auburn Tigers continue to push themselves as a contender after making his top six schools.

Among the schools Hester, On3's No. 17 corner in the class of 2026, listed with Auburn are Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Miami and Syracuse.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner was recently predicted to choose Florida by On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender. However, his recruitment has seemingly been wide open with plans to visit three of his finalists this summer.

Hester is scheduled to visit Florida on May 30, Syracuse on June 6 and Iowa on June 20. He also had a trip to UCLA scheduled on June 13, although the Bruins did not make his top six. Hester opened his summer visit schedule with a trip to Auburn last weekend.

"It was an amazing visit. It was amazing being with the coaches and seeing the campus and all the facilities and getting to meet all the people,” Hester said of his visit with the Tigers.

It is expected that Hester make another trip to Auburn at some point before announcing his decision, which is supposed to come on July 1, per On3.

As it stands, the Tigers off to a relatively strong start in its 2026 recruiting class with seven commits, headlined by Jemison (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris.

The Tigers also hold pledges from Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, and Baltimore (Md.) St. Fances Academy safety Wayne Henry on the defensive side of the ball and Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star receiver Devin Carter, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna, three-star receiver Denairius Gray and Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star interior offensive lineman Parker Pritchett.

