Tai Buster Added to Auburn’s 2025 Class
As Auburn builds its 2025 recruiting class, the offensive line is one of the most important positions to stockpile talent. With that in mind, Tai Buster signs with the Tigers!
Position: Offensive Guard
Size: 6-foot-3, 280 pounds
Hometown: Kannapolis (N.C.) A.L. Brown
Recruitment: Buster’s signing stems from his commitment back on March 22, 2024. Other offers are from Florida, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, West Virginia, Kentucky, Rutgers, and Boston College, among other college football programs. He's the #277 player by On3.
Strengths: Buster’s first-step quickness and ability to get to the perimeter of the defense stand out. He’s able to run with players much smaller than himself and still deliver a blow as one expects of an offensive lineman. His HUDL film also showcases a quality drive blocker. Again, it’s his first step that is most noticeable; Buster’s power takes over from there.
Area to improve: Continuing to improve his pass protection skills; it’s a matter of repetitions more than anything else. Buster certainly possesses the physical tools to protect the quarterback.