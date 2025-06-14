Tigers Neck-and-Neck with Rival Alabama for 4-Star DE
AUBURN, Ala.-- Over the weekend, Alabama was leading the race for Piscayune (Miss) four-star defensive end Nolan Wilson. After Wilson’s official visit with the Auburn Tigers, that lead seems to have shrunken considerably.
"I say they're equal," Wilson said, according to Rivals' Caleb Jones. "I think they're the contenders. I'm really starting to get down to the gritty...When I make my decision, it's going to be hard. I just know it is. I've been thinking about it a lot."
Auburn is one of five teams that is classified as ‘warm’ for Wilson, per 247Sports, alongside Florida, Alabama, Ole Miss and Miami (Fla). Only the Gators have yet to schedule a visit for Wilson. Two teams (Ole Miss and Miami) still have to host the defensive end.
After the Tigers’ visit on June 6, the three coaches who met with him the most were head coach Hugh Freeze, defensive linemen coach Vontrell King-Williams and linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni.
"It shows me how they feel about me," Wilson said. "I'm a priority to them. I can tell that I am. He's going to be real with you. He was talking to me about how the revenue share thing is. Why he's into it. He said it's going to change college football for the better. He said it's going to make it better."
With two official visits left for Wilson, the Tigers are still in prime position as he will likely make a decision after that.