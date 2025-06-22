Four-star corner Danny Odem has the Clemson Tigers among his five finalists.

Tigers' Target Announces Decision Date
With 19 commits in its 2026 recruiting class, the Clemson Tigers are taking the steps to finalize its class, and one of its top targets is set to announce his decision on Monday.
Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy four-star defensive back Danny Odem, the No. 8 corner in Rivals' recruit rankings, will choose between Clemson, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State at 5 p.m. Odem (6-2, 195 pounds) was previously committed to North Carolina from Sept. 9 until Dec. 2.
While among Odem's finalists, Clemson appears to be an outsider with On3 listing Penn State as his leader, according to its Recruiting Prediction Machine. He visited Penn State for a mid-week visit on June 17 before closing out his summer OV slate with a trip to Nebraska this past weekend.
Odem has also taken visits to Oklahoma (June 6), Auburn (June 10) and Ohio State (June 13), leaving Clemson as his only finalist to have not received an official visit to this point.
While Clemson is unlikely to receive a commitment from Odem, the Tigers are still in a strong spot with its defensive back unit in its 2026 recruiting class. Clemson currently holds commitments from four-star safety Kentavion Anderson, four-star safety Kaden Gebhardt, three-star corner Shavar Young Jr. and three-star corner Marcell Gipson.
Clemson is also in contention for four-star safety Tylan Wilson and four-star safety Blake Stewart.
The Tigers' 19-commit 2026 recruit class currently ranks as a consensus top 10 class and is ranked as high as No. 4 by ESPN.