Tight End Recruit Names Auburn a Top Choice Ahead of Senior Year
Three-star 2026 tight end recruit Preston Fryzel has named the Auburn Tigers one of his top schools as he heads into his senior season at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, per On3sports.
On3 ranks Fryzel as the 17th-ranked tight end on their 2026 Top Football Tight End Recruit Board. He is the 18th-ranked recruit out of Ohio and 638th overall nationally.
According to 247sports, Fryzel has received offers from 25 schools, including Auburn and conference rivals Kentucky. He most recently received an offer from North Carolina on March 3rd.
Talking with On3, Fryzel says that Auburn, Minnesota, North Carolina, Duke and Pittsburgh are “high on my list.”
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound TE recruit recently announced on social media that he is visiting Minnesota on May 30. On3 reports that he has scheduled visits to Pittsburgh on March 18 and Michigan on March 22 and is “working" to set up a trip to the Plains this Spring.
Fryzel tells On3 he plans on committing to a school before his first senior game, saying, “What’s really important to me is having a good relationship with the coaching staff, the tight ends coach and the head coach. I want to go somewhere where a school can develop me into a true tight end and where I feel like family and a top priority for them. It’s got to feel right.”
Auburn’s depth chart at tight end for the upcoming season is filled to the brim, with senior Brandon Frazier slotted in as the top tight end heading into Spring. Maryland transfer Preston Howard and Rico Walker, a Maryland transfer from a year ago, fill in the No. 2 and 3 spots, respectively. Freshman Hollis Davidson III, from Peachtree City, Ga, follows suit at No. 4.
With Frazier and Walker entering their last year and Howard entering his penultimate, it seems fitting for Auburn to begin paving the way for their next future tight-end star.