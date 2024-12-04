Versatile Bryce Deas Signs with Auburn
The latest Auburn signee is one of the nation’s most versatile defensive recruits. How many ways will the Tigers be able to use the multi-talented Bryce Deas?
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Hometown: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances
Recruitment: Coming from one of the nation’s most well-respected prep football programs, college coaches love what Deas brings to the gridiron. His offer list reflects that point with Deas holding offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Southern California, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Colorado among others.
Deas is Rivals' 24th linebacker nationally, but he’s more than just a one-position player. That point is highlighted next.
Strengths: Speed and flexibility stand out on Deas’s HUDL film. Here’s the catch. While Deas shows an uncanny ability to avoid blockers when he blitzes, he’s also adept at avoiding tacklers as a running back. Deas is the definition of a football player. He’s not bound by a single position.
Button line, Deas makes plays. He has the speed and athleticism to be a hybrid linebacker playing over the slot; he’s athletic enough to play safety as well. Auburn does plan to use him on defense but exactly how and whether he plays more than one role is not yet defined.
Area to work on: Just add size and strength. Deas is such a physically gifted recruit that his long-term position will work itself out. Deas might be the most unique 2025 recruit.