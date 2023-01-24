Check out every Auburn Daily 'Stat of the Day' of 2023
We've been doing a series called "Stat of the Day" for quite some time now.
Since the start of the new year, we've decided to put out a stat every single day until the season kicks off in the fall.
That means we have 221 more stats to put out at the time this article was written.
Here is an archive of every stat of the day, listed from most recent all the way back to January 1st. We will update this daily.
How Gunner Britton impacts the offensive line
Rivaldo Fairweather PFF Grades
Auburn football's ball security in 2022
Auburn should allow fewer sacks in 2023
Auburn's rush defense should be in for a massive improvement in 2023
Auburn could have a bounce back year with Hugh Freeze and Robby Ashford
First three seasons of every SEC coach since 2012
Robby Ashford yards per completion
Robby Ashford PFF Rushing Grades
Jeremiah Cobb high school stats
Top receivers in Hugh Freeze offense
Auburn football secondary has a chance to be dominant in 2023
Related Stories
Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze
Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart
Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023
Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football
ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube