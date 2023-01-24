Check out every Auburn Daily 'Stat of the Day' of 2023

We've been doing a series called "Stat of the Day" for quite some time now.

Since the start of the new year, we've decided to put out a stat every single day until the season kicks off in the fall.

That means we have 221 more stats to put out at the time this article was written.

Here is an archive of every stat of the day, listed from most recent all the way back to January 1st. We will update this daily.

How Gunner Britton impacts the offensive line

Rivaldo Fairweather PFF Grades

Brian Battie PFF Grades

Auburn football's ball security in 2022

Auburn should allow fewer sacks in 2023

Auburn's rush defense should be in for a massive improvement in 2023

Auburn could have a bounce back year with Hugh Freeze and Robby Ashford

First three seasons of every SEC coach since 2012

Robby Ashford yards per completion

Avery Jones PPF Grades

Robby Ashford's rushing yards

Brian Battie snap count

Hugh Freeze offenses

Average Hugh Freeze WR No. 2

DeMario Tolan PFF Grades

Robby Ashford PFF Rushing Grades

Dillon Wade snap count

Hugh Freeze recruiting

Jeremiah Cobb high school stats

Rivaldo Fairweather stats

Top receivers in Hugh Freeze offense

Auburn football secondary has a chance to be dominant in 2023

Elijah McAllister snap count

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch