Surprise Sophomore Included with Auburn Tigers SEC Media Days Participants
The college football season is getting closer and closer, and the signs are all around us. One of those signifiers is the 2024 SEC Media Days. The announcement has finally come as to who will be joining head coach Hugh Freeze as the players liaisons to represent the Auburn Tigers.
The senior combination of quarterback Payton Thorne and linebacker Eugene Asante will be joined by sophomore Keldric Faulk, who is the first ever true sophomore to represent Auburn at the media days according to Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer.
Faulk, who is coming off of a Freshman All-American season, is heading into next season looking to show everyone why his name is constantly getting brought up as a team leader. Faulk will come into his second year with the Tigers as the starting defensive end and hopes to continue making strides in developing his game. He had 36 tackles and a sack as a freshman.
Thorne comes into this year yet again feeling like he has a chip on his shoulder. His numbers have decreased both of the past-two seasons, but Freeze says his confidence is still in his QB1. “I’m really confident, I believe in Thorne, I believe in his leadership. I’m optimistic and believe in Peyton,” Freeze said last week.
Rounding out the trio of players heading to Dallas is linebacker Eugene Asante. Asante played at UNC before transferring to Auburn prior to the 2022 season, a year that saw him only appear in 4 games. His breakout 2023 campaign cemented him as a playmaker for this Tiger defense. He led the team with 86 tackles along with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Everything points to another stellar season for Asante who is also on the 2024 SEC Football Leadership Council.
Auburn will be speaking on July 18th which is day four of the media days. Coverage will begin on the 15th and will feature every team including the newcomers in Texas and Oklahoma.