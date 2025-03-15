Augustana's Bryn Greenwaldt to Compete for Two Separate National Championships in One Day
Augustana junior Bryn Greenwaldt is going to have herself a busy Saturday.
Greenwaldt, a native of Foley, Minn., will compete in two different NCAA Division II national championships on Saturday—the women's swimming & diving championship at IU Natatorium and the women's indoor track & field championships at the Fall Creek Pavilion, both in Indianapolis.
The two national meets are located about six miles away from each other in Indiana's capital city—about a 17-minute drive.
Greenwaldt started her day by swimming in the 100-meter freestyle prelims at the IU Natatorium at 10 a.m. ET, finishing second in her heat with a time of 49.03 seconds.
Up next? Greenwaldt will head to the track and compete in the high jump championships at 3:55 p.m. ET. She'll then wrap up a very busy—and tiring—day by jumping back into the pool and swimming in the 100-meter freestyle finals at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Greenwaldt's week is already off to a booming start, as she became the first national champion in Augustana program history by winning the 50-meter freestyle at nationals Wednesday. She shattered the record books during prelims by posting the first 50-meter freestyle swim under 22 seconds in Division II history, clocking in at 21.92 seconds. Greenwaldt later won the final with a time of 22.09 seconds, finally claiming a national title after finishing runner-up the last two years.
Greenwaldt also competed at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis back in June in the 50-meter freestyle, finishing in 56th place after entering the event as the No. 84 seed.