SI

Augustana's Bryn Greenwaldt to Compete for Two Separate National Championships in One Day

The Division II all-around athlete is going to have herself a busy Saturday.

Tom Dierberger

Bryn Greenwaldt stands beside the starting blocks before competing in the 50-meter freestyle swim during prelims for the U.S. Olympic team swimming trials one June 22, 2024.
Bryn Greenwaldt stands beside the starting blocks before competing in the 50-meter freestyle swim during prelims for the U.S. Olympic team swimming trials one June 22, 2024. / INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

Augustana junior Bryn Greenwaldt is going to have herself a busy Saturday.

Greenwaldt, a native of Foley, Minn., will compete in two different NCAA Division II national championships on Saturday—the women's swimming & diving championship at IU Natatorium and the women's indoor track & field championships at the Fall Creek Pavilion, both in Indianapolis.

The two national meets are located about six miles away from each other in Indiana's capital city—about a 17-minute drive.

Greenwaldt started her day by swimming in the 100-meter freestyle prelims at the IU Natatorium at 10 a.m. ET, finishing second in her heat with a time of 49.03 seconds.

Up next? Greenwaldt will head to the track and compete in the high jump championships at 3:55 p.m. ET. She'll then wrap up a very busy—and tiring—day by jumping back into the pool and swimming in the 100-meter freestyle finals at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Greenwaldt's week is already off to a booming start, as she became the first national champion in Augustana program history by winning the 50-meter freestyle at nationals Wednesday. She shattered the record books during prelims by posting the first 50-meter freestyle swim under 22 seconds in Division II history, clocking in at 21.92 seconds. Greenwaldt later won the final with a time of 22.09 seconds, finally claiming a national title after finishing runner-up the last two years.

Greenwaldt also competed at the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis back in June in the 50-meter freestyle, finishing in 56th place after entering the event as the No. 84 seed.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College