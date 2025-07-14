Baylor All-American closer Gabe Craig selected in 2025 MLB Draft
Baylor's All-American pitcher Gabe Craig came off the board in the fifth round of the 2025 MLB Draft. The Philadelphia Phillies picked Craig with the 161st pick in the draft.
Craig was the top closer in all of baseball this past season with the Bears. He had an incredible 0.56 ERA for Baylor, and that was the best ERA by any player in college baseball. After becoming an All-Big 12 first-team member, he was voted as an All-American by D1Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA and Perfect Game.
Here are some of Craig's career honors with Baylor:
• 2025 All-American (BA, CBF, D1, NCBWA, PG)
• 2025 National Pitcher of the Year Award Finalist (CBF)
• 2025 Stopper of the Year Award Finalist (NCBWA)
• 2025 All-Big 12 First Team RP
• 2025 All-Central Region Second Team RP (ABCA/Rawlings)
• 2025 Academic All-American (CSC)
• 2024 Academic All-Big 12 First Team
