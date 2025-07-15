Baylor gets big pickup from transfer portal, former national champion

I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.



RHP Cade Hansen 6’3 195lbs

GPA: 3.5

2025 Stats: 84.0 IP, 12-1, 2.68 ERA, 84/13 K/BB

ABCA First Team All-Region

2025 D3 National Champion



Sinker 92-94 T95

SL 80-84

CH 85-86 pic.twitter.com/Ejqn4x6e0h