Baylor gets big pickup from transfer portal, former national champion

Big land for the Bears' baseball team.

With both standout pitcher Gabe Craig and stellar infielder Tyriq Kemp off to the MLB, the Baylor Bears needed to replenish some talent. The Bears recently landed a pitcher out of the portal, who has national championship experience.

Right-handed pitcher Cade Hansen announced he was transferring to Waco, and SicEm 365 confirmed it. Hansen pitched last season for Wisconsin-Whitewater and started 14 games for the Warhawks. Hansen had a 2.68 ERA en route to a Division III championship.

In the 14 starts, the 6-foot-3 righty won 12 games and struck out 84 batters. Hansen was named ABCA first-team All-Region. Hansen had one complete game in 2025, pitching against Wisconsin-Oshkosh. In the game, he had seven strikeouts and allowed a single run.

Hansen should make an immediate impact for the Bears next spring in either the starting rotation or help out of the bullpen.

