Baylor's outstanding SS Triq Kemp selected in the 2025 MLB Draft
Baylor's starting shortstop Triq Kemp was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 MLB Draft. The Kansas City Royals took the talented infielder with the 188th pick in the draft.
Kemp spent two seasons with Western Oklahoma State College before transferring to Baylor. The native of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Kemp had a breakout 2025 campaign with the Bears. Kemp hit for a .358 average in 2025, and slugging .542 with a .988 OPS. He led the Bears with 72 hits, including 14 doubles, one triple and a career-high seven home runs.
While Kemp showed off his offensive potential in 2025, he was one of the best defensive shortstops in the Big 12. One of the nation's premier defenders, Kemp ranked third among Big 12 shortstops and 21st nationally with 11.10 defensive runs saved in 2025.
He will now head to Kansas City to begin his professional journey.
