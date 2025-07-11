Inside The Bears

Former Baylor star shines in first NBA Summer League game

The former Bear is hoping to break a roster in 2025.

Trent Knoop

RayJ Dennis starred at Boise State and Toledo before he transferred to Baylor for his last season of college basketball. But once Dennis got to Waco, he was one of the top players on the roster. In his lone season with the Bears, Dennis averaged 13.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, while starting all 35 games for Baylor.

While he was a star in Waco, Dennis went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. Although he was an undrafted player, the Indiana Pacers picked him up. He played 11 games for Indiana this past season, averaging just over six minutes per game.

With one season in his belt, Dennis is looking to crack the Pacers' roster for good. In his first NBA Summer League game in 2025, the former Baylor Bear shined. In Thursday's win over the Cavaliers, Dennis scored 26 points, dished out nine assists, and grabbed four rebounds.

If Dennis can continue to have games like he did on Thursday, it will be hard for the Pacers not to have on the roster in 2025-26.

