Baylor basketball: How to watch Team USA vs. Latvia in Game 2 of group play

Team USA got off to a smashing start on Saturday, can USA continue with excellent play on Sunday?

Trent Knoop

Dan Skillings shooting for Team USA
Dan Skillings shooting for Team USA / Baylor Men's basketball X Account
In this story:

Baylor men's basketball is representing Team USA in the FISU World University Games, and USA got off to an excellent start on Saturday. Team USA crushed India, 111-52, and coach Scott Drew was able to give his bench ample playing time.

Former UC transfer Dan Skillings was perfect from the field. The skilled forward went 8-for-8 for 17 points. Isaac Williams led the game scoring 18 points.

Now, Team USA turns its attention to Latvia in Game 2 of group play. Latvia lost on Saturday in its first game against Romania. Latvia lost a close one, 80-78, and now it will test the talented Team USA.

How to watch

All games are aired live on FISUTV.com.

You can also listen to the broadcast at BaylorRadio

When the game tips

Team USA vs. Latvia will tip at 10:30 am CT / 11:30 am ET

Scott Dre
Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Published
