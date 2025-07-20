Baylor basketball: How to watch Team USA vs. Latvia in Game 2 of group play
Baylor men's basketball is representing Team USA in the FISU World University Games, and USA got off to an excellent start on Saturday. Team USA crushed India, 111-52, and coach Scott Drew was able to give his bench ample playing time.
Former UC transfer Dan Skillings was perfect from the field. The skilled forward went 8-for-8 for 17 points. Isaac Williams led the game scoring 18 points.
RELATED: NBA legend with high praise for former Baylor Bear
Now, Team USA turns its attention to Latvia in Game 2 of group play. Latvia lost on Saturday in its first game against Romania. Latvia lost a close one, 80-78, and now it will test the talented Team USA.
How to watch
All games are aired live on FISUTV.com.
You can also listen to the broadcast at BaylorRadio
When the game tips
Team USA vs. Latvia will tip at 10:30 am CT / 11:30 am ET
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Analyzing Baylor's 2026 4-star commits: DB Jamarion Vincent
Team USA cruises past India in group play opener, Baylor star Dan Skillings leads the way
Baylor football boasts two of Big 12's top-10 commitments in 2026 class
Kamauryn Morgan named top freshman to watch - Baylor's sack master is coming for the Big 12
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS