Baylor basketball is well represented ahead of NBA Summer League
The NBA Summer League is set to start in Las Vegas on Thursday. There will be planty of former Baylor Bears playing -- headline by No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe. But the new 76ers' guard isn't the only former Bear who will be competing in the event.
Here is a list of Baylor players you can see play in Las Vegas:
Jalen Bridges - Boston Celtics
Kendall Brown - Boston Celtics
Rayj Dennis - Indiana Pacers
VJ Edgecombe - Philadelphia 76ers
Adam Flagler - Atlanta Hawks
Yves Missi - New Orleans Pelicans
Jayden Nunn - Houston Rockets
Norchad Omier - Cleveland Cavaliers
Ja'Kobe Walter - Toronto Raptors
Out of the players participating in the Summer League, Missi has had the most accomplished career thus far. The former 21st overall pick averaged 9.1 point sand 8.2 rebounds during his rookie season in 2024.
While Missi had a stellar rookie year, both Keyontae George and Jeremy Sochan have made names for themselves in the league. Neither are playing in the Summer League, but both have established themselves as budding stars in the NBA. George averaged 16.8 points for the Jazz this past year. While Sochan put up 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spurs.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
EA Sports College Football 26: Overall ratings for Baylor Bears offensive players
Baylor football predicted to land 'high-major level' WR ahead of decision day
Is Baylor football on the cusp of landing a top-40 player in the 2026 class?
Baylor Bears well represented for major Big 12 preseason honor