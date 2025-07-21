Inside The Bears

Baylor basketball: How to watch Team USA take on Romania in Game 3 of pool play

Team USA is 2-0 after two days, can it make it three in a row?

Trent Knoop

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Team USA has gotten off to an excellent start in the FISU World University Games played in Germany. Led by Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears, Team USA crushed India on Friday, 111-52. But it got a little tougher for the USA on Saturday. Latvia played them much tougher, and thanks to a big finish from Cameron Carr, USA won a tight one, 84-77.

Game 3 of group play will take place on Monday. This time, the USA will take on Romania. It will be a matchup of the two unbeatens. Romania beat Latvia by two points in Game 1, and then crushed India in Game 2.

Team USA's Dan Skillings
Dan Skillings shooting for Team USA / Baylor Men's basketball X Account

How to watch

All games are aired live on FISUTV.com.

You can also listen to the broadcast at BaylorRadio

When the game tips

Team USA vs. Latvia will tip at 10:30 am CT / 11:30 am ET

Isaac Williams, Dan Skillings Team USA vs. Latvia
Baylor Bears Men's Basketball X Account

TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

