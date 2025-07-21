Baylor basketball: How to watch Team USA take on Romania in Game 3 of pool play
Team USA has gotten off to an excellent start in the FISU World University Games played in Germany. Led by Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears, Team USA crushed India on Friday, 111-52. But it got a little tougher for the USA on Saturday. Latvia played them much tougher, and thanks to a big finish from Cameron Carr, USA won a tight one, 84-77.
Game 3 of group play will take place on Monday. This time, the USA will take on Romania. It will be a matchup of the two unbeatens. Romania beat Latvia by two points in Game 1, and then crushed India in Game 2.
How to watch
All games are aired live on FISUTV.com.
You can also listen to the broadcast at BaylorRadio
When the game tips
Team USA vs. Latvia will tip at 10:30 am CT / 11:30 am ET
