Baylor Basketball: How to watch Team USA take on Brazil in Gold Medal Game on Saturday
Team USA will look to bring home the top prize on Saturday when it faces Brazil in the FISU World University Games championship. The US hasn't lost a game yet after going a perfect 3-0 in group play, and then beating both Finland and Lithuania in the bracket round.
Brazil is in the same boat as the USA. It hasn't lost a game either, after going undefeated in pool play and then beating Korea and Germany in the bracket round.
Team USA has relied heavily on the trio of Cameron Carr, Obi Agbim, and Dan Skillings to propel it this far. Carr has shown off his athletic ability, while both Agbim and Skillings have gotten hot at the right times for the USA.
Here is how you can tune in to see the USA in action.
How to watch
All games are aired live on FISUTV.com.
You can also listen to the broadcast at BaylorRadio
When the game tips
Team USA vs. Brazil will tip at 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET
