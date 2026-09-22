Baylor Favored by Two Scores Against Colorado in First Big 12 Game of the Year

11:00 AM CT Saturday morning, instead of sitting with a bowl of cereal and watching a re-run of Wacky Races, I'll be tuned in to watch the Baylor Bears hosting the Colorado Buffaloes in their first Big 12 game of the season. The early start time should help mitigate some of the heat expected that afternoon. But an early start time can't cool off how cool it is to see Baylor favored in another game this season by double digits.

Baylor a 10.5 Point Favorite Against Colorado

Oct 5, 2013; Waco, TX, USA; A view of the new chrome helmets of the Baylor Bears before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Floyd Casey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are currently a 10.5-point favorite over Colorado according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of the time of this publication. Colorado however is currently listed at +10.5, while the Bears are -10.5. Meaning that Colorado can lose by as many as 10 points and would still be able to cover the spread. Baylor, conversely, would need to win by at least 11 points for the Bears to cover.

Evenly Matched or Just Even Records?

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) breaks away from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) on a touchdown reception during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado just got embarrassed by Northwestern in Evanston 41-7, and will be looking to rebound against Baylor. The Bears will be looking to ride the momentum of a two game win-streak and one final game with home field advantage before traveling to Tempe, AZ to play the Sun Devils and continue Big 12 conference play next week. One team will move to .750 on the year while the other drops down to .500 as both teams currently sit at 2-1.

Here Comes the Money.....line

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during warmups before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor has the advantage in terms of the moneyline. As the currently available information indicates, Colorado has been listed around +235 to +285, while Baylor has been listed between approximately -260 and -365. A positive moneyline on Colorado means a $100 wager would produce a profit of between $235 and $285 if the Buffaloes win. This all depends, of course, on the sportsbook and current price set. Baylor’s negative moneyline however means that bettors would need to risk more than $100 to win $100 on the Bears.

Too Hot? Too Cold? Or Just Right; The Over/Under

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an Over/Under at around 54.5 points with the current market projection it seems as though Baylor vs. Colorado could have its share of fireworks. The ones betting and taking the Over would need the two teams to combine for at least 55 points, while the Under would cash if the final combined score is 54 points or fewer. Colorado struggled to put up points last week against Northwestern, and Baylor's motto for the season is to "Start fast, end strong" and it will be interesting to see just how this game ends up playing out.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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