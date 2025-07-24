Baylor Bears land transfer portal WR from Purdue
The Baylor Bears have made some news in late July to bolster their roster. On Thursday, former Pudue WR Ryne Shackelford announced his commitment to Dave Aranda and the Bears.
The 6-foot WR committed to the Boilermakers in the 2023 class as a three-star prospect. He was ranked as the nation's 944th-best prospect and the No. 132 WR, per the Composite. Shackelford hails from Elyria, Ohio.
In his two years with Purdue, Shackelford has yet to see any game action. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman season.
Baylor is set to lose several key playmakers at wide receiver after this season. Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins (if he plays in 2025), and Kobe Prentice will all be out of eligibility, so the Bears will need to replenish the room. Bringing in a guy like Shackleford makes all the sense in the world for Aranda.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor Football: Could Sawyer Robertson be this year’s Cam Ward?
Paul Finebaum claims Auburn's toughest 2025 test will be a Big 12 opponent
Baylor vs Arizona State headlines Week 4: national spotlight hits Waco
Cameron Carr, Obi Agbim propel Team USA past Finland in Quarterfinal duel
REPORT: Colorado State hiring away Baylor football coach
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS