Inside The Bears

Baylor Bears land transfer portal WR from Purdue

The Bears are making a move to bolster their wide receiver corps.

Trent Knoop

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baylor Bears have made some news in late July to bolster their roster. On Thursday, former Pudue WR Ryne Shackelford announced his commitment to Dave Aranda and the Bears.

The 6-foot WR committed to the Boilermakers in the 2023 class as a three-star prospect. He was ranked as the nation's 944th-best prospect and the No. 132 WR, per the Composite. Shackelford hails from Elyria, Ohio.

In his two years with Purdue, Shackelford has yet to see any game action. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman season.

Baylor is set to lose several key playmakers at wide receiver after this season. Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins (if he plays in 2025), and Kobe Prentice will all be out of eligibility, so the Bears will need to replenish the room. Bringing in a guy like Shackleford makes all the sense in the world for Aranda.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Baylor Football: Could Sawyer Robertson be this year’s Cam Ward?

Paul Finebaum claims Auburn's toughest 2025 test will be a Big 12 opponent

Baylor vs Arizona State headlines Week 4: national spotlight hits Waco

Cameron Carr, Obi Agbim propel Team USA past Finland in Quarterfinal duel

REPORT: Colorado State hiring away Baylor football coach

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football