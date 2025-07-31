Inside The Bears

BREAKING: Baylor football Ashtyn Hawkins granted 6th year of eligibility by NCAA

WR expected to be a big boost to Baylor receiving corp in 2025

Josh Crawford

Baylor WR Ashtyn Hawkins vs. Utah
Baylor WR Ashtyn Hawkins vs. Utah / Via: YouTube
In this story:

With Wednesday being the start of Baylor's preseason fall-camp, head coach Dave Aranda started camp with some important news the Bears had been battling to hear for months -- former Texas State transfer Ashtyn Hawkins being officially granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, reversing their previous decision.

Aranda first broke the news to local media outlets on Wednesday afternoon after practice. This comes after Hawkins had been making impassioned pleas on social media to try and secure his final year.

This decision comes after 6th-year Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, a former JUCO transfer like Hawkins, filed a lawsuit and a preliminary injunction that was upheld by the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee, granted junior college transfer an extra year of eligibility. Hawkins was second on the team last year behind Josh Cameron in catches (45), receiving yards (567), and touchdown catches (5), and is expected to provide critical leadership and experience to an otherwise relatively thin receiver room in Waco.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Sports media personality questions Baylor Basketball's trajectory

'From Bench to Baylor Star': go inside the helmet of Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson

Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings: Which teams are the real contenders in 2025?

Baylor locked in recruiting race with Michigan for 4-Star QB Malachi Zeigler

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Josh Crawford
JOSH CRAWFORD

Josh began covering Baylor athletics in July 2025. Before this, he previously wrote for Syracuse men's basketball and football at SI from 2022-24. As a former Division I defensive lineman at Prairie View, Josh is passionate about storytelling from a former athlete's perspective. When he's not covering Baylor, he enjoys traveling, listening to podcasts and music, and loves cooking a good meal.

Home/Football