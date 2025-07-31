BREAKING: Baylor football Ashtyn Hawkins granted 6th year of eligibility by NCAA
With Wednesday being the start of Baylor's preseason fall-camp, head coach Dave Aranda started camp with some important news the Bears had been battling to hear for months -- former Texas State transfer Ashtyn Hawkins being officially granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, reversing their previous decision.
Aranda first broke the news to local media outlets on Wednesday afternoon after practice. This comes after Hawkins had been making impassioned pleas on social media to try and secure his final year.
This decision comes after 6th-year Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, a former JUCO transfer like Hawkins, filed a lawsuit and a preliminary injunction that was upheld by the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee, granted junior college transfer an extra year of eligibility. Hawkins was second on the team last year behind Josh Cameron in catches (45), receiving yards (567), and touchdown catches (5), and is expected to provide critical leadership and experience to an otherwise relatively thin receiver room in Waco.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Sports media personality questions Baylor Basketball's trajectory
'From Bench to Baylor Star': go inside the helmet of Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson
Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings: Which teams are the real contenders in 2025?
Baylor locked in recruiting race with Michigan for 4-Star QB Malachi Zeigler
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI