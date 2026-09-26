Baylor, Colorado Listed as 'Fade' of the Week Ahead of Loaded College Football Slate

It's a loaded slate of college football today. There will be six ranked matchups for the first time in the history of the AP Top 25 and while the Big 12 won't have any ranked vs. ranked showdowns, there are some intriguing games and it begins at 11 a.m. CT when Baylor hosts Colorado.

The Bears return to McLane Stadium for the third game in a row and they open up Big 12 play with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Fade of the week

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CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli came out with his weekly six pack of picks and when it comes to his fade of the week, he's picking Baylor. He believes the popular pick is to take Colorado +9.5 points, but there is little trust in what the Buffaloes can do.

"......Now that the same Colorado team that looked lifeless and checked out last week is back on the road to face Baylor. The same Baylor that is likely to get QB DJ Lagway back from an ankle injury. Now, if we look at Colorado's two road games against P4 opponents this year, the Go-Go Offense hasn't done much going. It's averaged 0.95 points per possession with a success rate of 41.4%.

"The few times it's managed to reach the red zone, it's scored only 2.4 points per trip. These are all bad numbers. In other words, the Buffs haven't shown much reason to trust them on the road against another Power Four opponent this weekend."

Why you can trust Baylor to win and cover

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As Fornelli mentioned, Baylor is favored to win this game by 9.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. And while the Bears allowed LA Tech to somewhat stay in the game, Baylor's offense has looked the part in the last two games without quarterback DJ Lagway.

But Lagway is back and this is what the Bears paid him for — win Big 12 games. Nate Bennett fared well and he has shown he can be a capable backup, but Baylor's offense can reach even greater heights with Lagway's talent.

The key is for Baylor to take care of the ball. If it can do that, there is major confidence that Baylor can win and cover this spread. The Bears' defense has been good and they can get to the quarterback. Baylor has 10 sacks in three games and you can expect Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis to be under some duress.

Lewis has thrown two interceptions this season and Joe Klanderman has brought an attacking defense to Waco. If Lewis is under pressure and throws an errant pass or two, you can expect the Bears to take full advantage.

How to watch Baylor take on Colorado

Day: Saturday, Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

McLane Stadium (Waco, TX) Network: ESPN2

ESPN2 On the call: Lowell Galindo and Kirk Morrison

Lowell Galindo and Kirk Morrison Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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