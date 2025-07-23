Inside The Bears

2025-07-23

Baylor Football: Get your 2025 season single-game tickets TODAY

You can finally get your tickets to watch the Bears TODAY!

Trent Knoop

The Baylor football season is right around the corner and Baylor has officially released single-game tickets for the year. The Bears have seven home games this season and all seven are currently being solid.

You can find your single-game tickets by clicking HERE and going to Baylorbears.com to order your tickets. But hurry, they are selling fast.

The Bears' 2025 home schedule goes as followed:

Friday August 29: vs. Auburn
Saturday Sep. 13: vs. Samford
Saturday Sep. 20: vs. Arizona State
Saturday Oct. 4: vs. Kansas State
Saturday Nov. 1: vs. UCF
Saturday Nov. 15: vs. Utah
Saturday Nov. 29: vs. Houston

