Baylor Football: Get your 2025 season single-game tickets TODAY

The Baylor football season is right around the corner and Baylor has officially released single-game tickets for the year. The Bears have seven home games this season and all seven are currently being solid.
You can find your single-game tickets by clicking HERE and going to Baylorbears.com to order your tickets. But hurry, they are selling fast.
The Bears' 2025 home schedule goes as followed:
Friday August 29: vs. Auburn
Saturday Sep. 13: vs. Samford
Saturday Sep. 20: vs. Arizona State
Saturday Oct. 4: vs. Kansas State
Saturday Nov. 1: vs. UCF
Saturday Nov. 15: vs. Utah
Saturday Nov. 29: vs. Houston
