Big 12 football coaches predict 2025 conference champion
There appears to be quite a bit of parity in the Big 12 this season -- it could be anyone's for the taking. Arizona State is coming off of a Big 12 Championship, and the Sun Devils made their first College Football Playoff, but is ASU a shoo-in to win the conference in 2025?
The Big 12 went away with a coaches preseason poll, but that didn't stop On3 from asking the coaches. Each coach was asked who would play in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game, along with a winner. The coaches were granted anonymity and could not vote for their own team.
The Kansas State Wildcats had the most votes of anyone with eight total votes. Six coaches believe the 'Cats would win the Big 12, and two more had Kansas State in the final game.
Arizona State was voted to win the Big 12 by four coaches. Texas Tech was the predicted winner three times, followed by two votes for TCU, and one vote for Baylor.
Here is how the voting look:
Team
Total Votes
Champion
Runner-Up
Kansas State
8
6
2
Iowa State
7
0
7
Arizona State
6
4
2
Texas Tech
5
3
2
TCU
3
2
1
Baylor
2
1
1
Utah
1
0
1
