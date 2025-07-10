CBS Sports reveals just how hot Dave Aranda's seat is at Baylor
Dave Aranda was hired in 2020 after becoming one of the best defensive coordinators in college football. After his stint with LSU, which resulted in a national title in 2019, Aranda had a struggling start with the Bears. However, in 2021, it appeared Aranda had completely turned Baylor around.
The Bears went 12-2 and won the Sugar Bowl in Aranda's second season in Waco. But in 2022 and 2023, he won just six and three games, respectively.
Baylor had a great finish in 2024 to get to eight wins, and with returners Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington, and Josh Cameron, expectations are high for the Bears in 2025. But how much pressure is really on Aranda's shoulders?
According to CBS Sports, Aranda has a 2.22 out of 5 'hot-seat meter'. The national site ranked every coach in college football in terms of how hot their seat was. Aranda is in the 'All good....for now' category.
In his five seasons with Baylor, Aranda has gone 30-31 and fans may be getting a little impatient with the defensive-minded coach. The Big 12 appears to be wide open this season and it could be anyone's for the taking. Assuming the Bears continue to get good offensive play, Baylor could be right in position to win the conference in 2025.
