The Baylor Bears will soon have their starting quarterback and one of their top receivers back in the fold. On Monday, head coach Dave Aranda said he expects DJ Lagway and multiple other players to return from injury for this Saturday's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes.

"[Lagway's] got the green light for this week," Aranda said during a press conference. "So, I'm excited for him. I think we got [Jadon Porter] coming back. Devin Turner's coming back. DJ's back. Logan Moore's back. So, we got a fair amount of guys that are back."

Lagway foreshadowed Week 4 return

The news that Baylor expects Lagway to play this weekend comes as little surprise. Last Thursday, the quarterback spoke with Baylor Bears On SI and made it clear that he expected to return by the beginning of conference play.

"By conference play, I should definitely be out there, feeling good, and playing my brand of football," Lagway said.

For Baylor, conference play begins this weekend with the Colorado game. The Buffaloes come off a dispiriting loss to the Northwestern Wildcats, a game which some players described as taking place in "a f—ing library" before kickoff. Presumably, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will do what he can to avoid another letdown, which makes Lagway's return all the more important for the Bears.

Lagway's on-field limitations coming back from injury

The degree to which Lagway can comfortably maneuver around the pocket and make plays with his legs remains uncertain. The initial reports stated that he suffered a high-ankle sprain, an injury that can zap a player's ability to cut as well as his top-end speed. After Lagway sprained his ankle on Week 1's opening drive, he didn't attempt another run for the remainder of the game.

According to Aranda, Lagway's ankle appeared "60%-70%" during the lead-up to last Saturday's game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. However, the quarterback's situation has since improved, and the coaching staff feels optimistic that the injury won't create limitations for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

"I think so," Aranda said when asked if Spavital will have the full play-calling menu available this week. "We have not practiced yet, and we're going to do that later today. But all indications are yes. He was able to work out, actually, Saturday prior to the game on the field and felt really good and feels really good walking around and all of it now. So, he's excited. He's ready."

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