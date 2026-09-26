How to Listen, Watch Baylor Football Take on Colorado in Big 12 Opener

The Baylor Bears (2-1) will open Big 12 play against Colorado (2-1) on Saturday. The Bears are coming off two wins in a row against both Prairie View A&M and LA Tech, while the Buffaloes are coming off their lone loss to Northwestern.

The Colorado program is in a bit of disarray following its blowout loss to the Wildcats. Since, Deion Sanders told the media that there was some players who were dismissed from the program, and Colorado hopes to right the ship this weekend.

But it's also a crucial game for Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, who is hoping to right his own ship following a poor 5-7 season last year. The Bears appeared to have turned a corner and were just inches short of beating Auburn to start the season 3-0.

How to watch Baylor take on Colorado

Day: Saturday, Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 26 Time: 11 a.m. CT

11 a.m. CT Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

McLane Stadium (Waco, TX) Network: ESPN2

ESPN2 On the call: Lowell Galindo and Kirk Morrison

Lowell Galindo and Kirk Morrison Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

Reinforcements back for Baylor?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being held out in the last two games, star quarterback DJ Lagway is 'probable' to make his return to the starting lineup. Third-year quarterback Nate Bennett started in place of Lagway in the last two games and played well. But this is Lagway's team and Dave Aranda needs his quarterback to play at a high level to accomplish what the Bears are hoping to.

Baylor is also expected to get back wide receiver Jadon Porter and safety Davin Turner. Porter saw action in Week 1 when Lagway was looking his way, and now the Bears' wide receiver corps looks to be healthy. Baylor had Taz Williams Jr. back in the lineup last week against LA Tech.

More good news for Baylor is that nose tackle Hosea Wheeler is now listed as 'probable' after he was listed as 'questionable' earlier in the week. Colorado runs a go-go offense and while the Buffaloes are going to have tempo and sling the ball around, they are also going to run. Having Wheeler at the point of attack is big for the Bears.

Baylor wins if...

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor is the favorite in this game and it's at home. It feels simple, but the Bears can't shoot themselves in the foot. We saw in Week 1 that Lagway turned the ball over twice to start the game against Auburn. The Bears can't have silly turnovers.

If Baylor can win the turnover battle and establish a run game, which has yet to get fully established, the Bears' chances of winning go way up. But the easiest way to let a worse team stick around is turning the ball over, and if Lagway and Co. do that — it's going to be a ball game.

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