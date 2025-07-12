BREAKING: Baylor football lands third commitment in three days
Baylor's 2026 recruiting momentum continued on Saturday afternoon after it landed a third commitment in as many days. Jae'Lin Battle committed to the Bears over Kansas State, UNLV, and Arizona State, among others.
The Edmond (OK) Santa Fe product is listed at 6-foot-2, 280-pounds. The defensive lineman is considered the 523rd-best prospect in the country, and the No. 60 defensive lineman, per the Composite.
In 2024, as a junior, Battle recorded 57 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF, and 8 QB hurries in 10 games. Also got offensive snaps with 4 receptions for 55 yards.
Entering Saturday, Baylor had the 26th-ranked recruiting class, after landing four-star DL Jamarion Carlton and four-star WR Jordan Clay. With another addition to the class, Baylor will likely take another rise in the recruiting ranks.
