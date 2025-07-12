Inside The Bears

BREAKING: Baylor football lands third commitment in three days

The Bears recruiting momentum is as strong as ever.

Trent Knoop

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Baylor's 2026 recruiting momentum continued on Saturday afternoon after it landed a third commitment in as many days. Jae'Lin Battle committed to the Bears over Kansas State, UNLV, and Arizona State, among others.

The Edmond (OK) Santa Fe product is listed at 6-foot-2, 280-pounds. The defensive lineman is considered the 523rd-best prospect in the country, and the No. 60 defensive lineman, per the Composite.

In 2024, as a junior, Battle recorded 57 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF, and 8 QB hurries in 10 games. Also got offensive snaps with 4 receptions for 55 yards.

Entering Saturday, Baylor had the 26th-ranked recruiting class, after landing four-star DL Jamarion Carlton and four-star WR Jordan Clay. With another addition to the class, Baylor will likely take another rise in the recruiting ranks.

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

