Baylor football predicted to land another 2026 recruit on Saturday
After landing two top prospects on Thursday and Friday, Baylor's recruiting momentum is expected to continue on Saturday.
The Bears have been predicted to land three-star defensive lineman Jae'Lin Battle. 247Sports' Tim Watkins placed a Crystal Ball in favor of the Bears to land their target, who is set to make a decision on Saturday afternoon.
The decision is expected to come down between Baylor and Kansas State. But Battle will also consider teams like Houston, UNLV, and Arizona State.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect hails from Edmond (OK) Santa Fe. He is ranked as the No. 523 prospect in the country, and the No. 60 defensive lineman, per the Composite. As a junior in high school, Battle produced 57 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF, and 8 QB hurries in 10 games. Also got offensive snaps with 4 receptions for 55 yards.
Baylor currently has 16 commitments in the 2026 class, but that number could rise by the end of Saturday. The class is currently headlined by DL Jamarion Carlton, CB Jamarion Vincent, and WR Jordan Clay.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
The biggest 'burning question' facing Baylor football in 2025
Baylor lands 2026 top-10 WR over Oklahoma and Colorado
Social media explodes following elite DL Jamarion Carlton committing to Baylor
Big 12 football coaches predict 2025 conference champion
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI