Report: Big 12 Eyes Hoops Powerhouse UConn As Conference Expansion Target
UConn, which just rejoined the Big East in 2020, could be landing in a new home once again in the near future.
The Athletic's Andrew Marchand and Justin Williams reported Friday that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is interested in expanding the conference to add UConn, a perennial power in both men's and women's basketball. Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger added that UConn officials visited with Big 12 athletic directors in Dallas last week to further negotiate a potential expansion.
Yormark is reportedly set to present the idea to league presidents next week. A vote for expansion would need 12 of 16 votes from members to go through.
Per The Athletic, UConn is eyeing a potential move to the Big 12 to boost its football program, which has been independent since 2020 and hasn't finished with a record above .500 since '10. However, if the university is accepted into the Big 12, the football team wouldn't be able to join the conference until the next television rights contract, or, as The Athletic reported, "at the very least for several years." Dellenger reported that, if approved, UConn would join the conference in all sports but football in 2026 at the latest.
The Big 12 officially expanded from 12 to 16 schools on July 1 when Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the conference after departing the Pac-12. UConn went back to the Big East in 2020 after seven years in the American Athletic Conference from 2013 to '20.
UConn is the back-to-back national champion in men's basketball and boasts 11 titles in women's basketball under legendary coach Geno Auriemma.