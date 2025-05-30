Boise State men’s basketball agrees to home-and-home series with American Athletic Conference opponent
The Boise State men’s basketball team put together a strong non-conference schedule last season with matchups against Clemson, Saint Mary’s, San Francisco, Washington State and others.
The Broncos are in the process of building another good schedule for the 2025-26 season after adding a home-and-home series with Wichita State.
The Shockers will play at ExtraMile Arena on Nov. 18 and host Boise State the following year at Charles Koch Arena.
The home-and-home series was announced on Thursday.
Boise State and Wichita State have never faced off in men’s basketball. The Shockers haven’t played a non-conference game out West since a 2010 loss at San Diego State.
Wichita State finished 19-15 overall last season and placed eighth in the American Athletic Conference with an 8-10 record. The Shockers were selected for the NIT and fell to Oklahoma State in the opening round.
Shockers head coach Paul Mills is entering his third season at the helm. Mills was previously at Oral Roberts where he guided the Golden Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2021.
Boise State went 26-11 overall last season and narrowly missed out on a fourth consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos participated in the inaugural College Basketball Crown and reached the semifinals.
With a pair of impact incoming transfers in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown), the Broncos are expected to contend for the Mountain West Conference title next season. Boise State also brings back five rotation players in guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II and forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow.