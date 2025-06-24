Jelly Roll mingles with Boise State men’s basketball team before concert
Hours before taking the stage at Albertsons Stadium, country music star Jelly Roll was hanging out with the Boise State men’s basketball team at ExtraMile Arena.
Jelly Roll and Post Malone’s The BIG A** Stadium Tour is in town for a Tuesday night show at Albertsons Stadium on the Boise State campus. The stadium tour will then make its way to T-Mobile Park in Seattle (Thursday), Providence Park in Portland (Saturday) and Oracle Park in San Francisco (July 1) before taking the show to Europe in August.
On X, the Boise State men’s basketball team posted photos of Jelly Roll receiving basketball shoes, chatting with head coach Leon Rice and a full team picture.
Jelly Roll, a Nashville, Tennessee native, is best known for his 2022 single “Son of a Sinner,” which won three CMT Music Awards the following year.
Post Malone lives in greater Salt Lake City and is frequently spotted across the Boise metro.
Back in December, Post Malone attended the Mountain West Conference football championship game between Boise State and UNLV. The Broncos won 21-7 to claim their second straight MWC title and wrap up a College Football Playoff spot.
Later that night, Post Malone signed one of the goalposts after it was torn down and hauled to the Boise River.
Post Malone, who grew up in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex, is a big football fan. His favorite team is the Dallas Cowboys.
Tuesday’s concert at Albertsons Stadium is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time.