KenPom rankings: Boise State up to No. 44 ahead of San Diego State matchup

Broncos rank second in KenPom among Mountain West teams

Boise State Broncos forward O'Mar Stanley.
Boise State Broncos forward O'Mar Stanley. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

During its four-game Mountain West Conference winning streak, the Boise State men’s basketball team has elevated its play at both ends of the court. 

The Broncos (17-7, 9-4), who are up to No. 44 overall in the KenPom rankings, hold a KenPom offensive rating of 117.0 (42nd nationally) and a defensive rating of 107.3 (63rd). Boise State is the only MWC team in the top 65 of both categories. 

KenPom No. 38 New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) ranks 23rd in the country in defensive rating and 77th in offense. No. 50 San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) is 10th in defense and 129th offensively; No. 51 Utah State (22-3, 12-2) is the opposite, ranking 21st in offense and 107th in defense. 

All four teams play each other this weekend as the Broncos travel to San Diego State (8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday) while New Mexico hosts Utah State (2 p.m. Sunday). 

New Mexico and Utah State are safely in the NCAA Tournament field of 68. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has San Diego State as one of the last four teams in while Boise State is among the first eight out. 

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

New Mexico

Overall rating: 38

Overall record: 21-4

Net rating: +17.47

Offensive rating: 77

Defensive rating: 23

Strength of schedule: 84

Boise State

Overall rating: 44

Overall record: 17-7

Net rating: +16.23

Offensive rating: 42

Defensive rating: 63

Strength of schedule: 92

San Diego State

Overall rating: 50

Overall record: 16-6

Net rating: +15.50

Offensive rating: 129

Defensive rating: 10

Strength of schedule: 60

Utah State

Overall rating: 51

Overall record: 22-3

Net rating: +15.29

Offensive rating: 21

Defensive rating: 107

Strength of schedule: 93

Colorado State

Overall rating: 77

Overall record: 15-9

Net rating: +10.49

Offensive rating: 79

Defensive rating: 89

Strength of schedule: 82

Nevada

Overall rating: 80

Overall record: 14-10

Net rating: +10.13

Offensive rating: 74

Defensive rating: 98

Strength of schedule: 91

UNLV

Overall rating: 96

Overall record: 13-12

Net rating: +7.12

Offensive rating: 113

Defensive rating: 95

Strength of schedule: 79

Wyoming

Overall rating: 164

Overall record: 11-14

Net rating: +0.31

Offensive rating: 226

Defensive rating: 112

Strength of schedule: 81

San Jose State

Overall rating: 168

Overall record: 12-14

Net rating: -0.03

Offensive rating: 136

Defensive rating: 210

Strength of schedule: 94

Fresno State

Overall rating: 258

Overall record: 5-20

Net rating: -8.05

Offensive rating: 274

Defensive rating: 223

Strength of schedule: 72

Air Force

Overall rating: 308

Overall record: 3-22

Net rating: -12.49

Offensive rating: 314

Defensive rating: 271

Strength of schedule: 97

Published
