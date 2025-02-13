KenPom rankings: Boise State up to No. 44 ahead of San Diego State matchup
During its four-game Mountain West Conference winning streak, the Boise State men’s basketball team has elevated its play at both ends of the court.
The Broncos (17-7, 9-4), who are up to No. 44 overall in the KenPom rankings, hold a KenPom offensive rating of 117.0 (42nd nationally) and a defensive rating of 107.3 (63rd). Boise State is the only MWC team in the top 65 of both categories.
KenPom No. 38 New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) ranks 23rd in the country in defensive rating and 77th in offense. No. 50 San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) is 10th in defense and 129th offensively; No. 51 Utah State (22-3, 12-2) is the opposite, ranking 21st in offense and 107th in defense.
All four teams play each other this weekend as the Broncos travel to San Diego State (8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday) while New Mexico hosts Utah State (2 p.m. Sunday).
New Mexico and Utah State are safely in the NCAA Tournament field of 68. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has San Diego State as one of the last four teams in while Boise State is among the first eight out.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
New Mexico
Overall rating: 38
Overall record: 21-4
Net rating: +17.47
Offensive rating: 77
Defensive rating: 23
Strength of schedule: 84
Boise State
Overall rating: 44
Overall record: 17-7
Net rating: +16.23
Offensive rating: 42
Defensive rating: 63
Strength of schedule: 92
San Diego State
Overall rating: 50
Overall record: 16-6
Net rating: +15.50
Offensive rating: 129
Defensive rating: 10
Strength of schedule: 60
Utah State
Overall rating: 51
Overall record: 22-3
Net rating: +15.29
Offensive rating: 21
Defensive rating: 107
Strength of schedule: 93
Colorado State
Overall rating: 77
Overall record: 15-9
Net rating: +10.49
Offensive rating: 79
Defensive rating: 89
Strength of schedule: 82
Nevada
Overall rating: 80
Overall record: 14-10
Net rating: +10.13
Offensive rating: 74
Defensive rating: 98
Strength of schedule: 91
UNLV
Overall rating: 96
Overall record: 13-12
Net rating: +7.12
Offensive rating: 113
Defensive rating: 95
Strength of schedule: 79
Wyoming
Overall rating: 164
Overall record: 11-14
Net rating: +0.31
Offensive rating: 226
Defensive rating: 112
Strength of schedule: 81
San Jose State
Overall rating: 168
Overall record: 12-14
Net rating: -0.03
Offensive rating: 136
Defensive rating: 210
Strength of schedule: 94
Fresno State
Overall rating: 258
Overall record: 5-20
Net rating: -8.05
Offensive rating: 274
Defensive rating: 223
Strength of schedule: 72
Air Force
Overall rating: 308
Overall record: 3-22
Net rating: -12.49
Offensive rating: 314
Defensive rating: 271
Strength of schedule: 97