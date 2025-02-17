NET Rankings update: Boise State drops to No. 48
The Boise State men’s basketball team wasn’t competitive last weekend during a 64-47 Mountain West Conference road loss at San Diego State.
The Broncos (17-8, 9-5), who had won four in a row before stumbling at Viejas Arena, sit 4.5 games behind league-leading New Mexico (22-4, 14-1). Utah State (22-4, 12-3), Colorado State (16-9, 10-4) and the Aztecs (17-6, 10-4) are also above Boise State in the MWC standings.
The Broncos are 0-5 against the top four teams in the MWC.
With six regular-season games remaining, Boise State is down to No. 48 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos hold a 2-5 record against Quad 1 opponents.
New Mexico, which held on to defeat Utah State 82-79 at home over the weekend, leads the MWC in NET at No. 37. The Aggies are next at No. 38, followed by Boise State, No. 50 San Diego State, No. 69 Nevada (15-10, 7-7) and No. 70 Colorado State.
The Broncos are set to host New Mexico at 8 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday. The Lobos won the first meeting between the teams in Albuquerque, 84-65.
To have any chance at securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, Boise State must win its final six regular-season games.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 37
Record: 22-4, 14-1 Q1: 3-1 Q2: 8-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 9-1
Utah State
NET Ranking: 38
Record: 22-4, 12-3 Q1: 3-1 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 9-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 48
Record: 17-8, 9-5 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 50
Record: 17-6, 10-4 Q1: 4-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 7-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 69
Record: 15-10, 7-7 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 5-3 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 70
Record: 16-9, 10-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 108
Record: 14-12, 8-7 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 10-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 170
Record: 12-15, 5-10 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 180
Record: 11-15, 4-11 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 7-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 277
Record: 5-21, 1-14 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-3
Air Force
NET Ranking: 318
Record: 3-22, 0-14 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 2-5