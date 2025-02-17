Boise State Broncos ON SI

NET Rankings update: Boise State drops to No. 48

Broncos to face New Mexico Wednesday in must-win Mountain West game 

Bob Lundeberg

The Boise State men’s basketball team wasn’t competitive last weekend during a 64-47 Mountain West Conference road loss at San Diego State

The Broncos (17-8, 9-5), who had won four in a row before stumbling at Viejas Arena, sit 4.5 games behind league-leading New Mexico (22-4, 14-1). Utah State (22-4, 12-3), Colorado State (16-9, 10-4) and the Aztecs (17-6, 10-4) are also above Boise State in the MWC standings. 

The Broncos are 0-5 against the top four teams in the MWC. 

With six regular-season games remaining, Boise State is down to No. 48 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos hold a 2-5 record against Quad 1 opponents.

New Mexico, which held on to defeat Utah State 82-79 at home over the weekend, leads the MWC in NET at No. 37. The Aggies are next at No. 38, followed by Boise State, No. 50 San Diego State, No. 69 Nevada  (15-10, 7-7) and No. 70 Colorado State. 

The Broncos are set to host New Mexico at 8 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday. The Lobos won the first meeting between the teams in Albuquerque, 84-65. 

To have any chance at securing an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, Boise State must win its final six regular-season games. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 37

Record: 22-4, 14-1   Q1: 3-1 Q2: 8-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 9-1

Utah State

NET Ranking: 38

Record: 22-4, 12-3   Q1: 3-1 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 9-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 48

Record: 17-8, 9-5   Q1: 2-5 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 50

Record: 17-6, 10-4   Q1: 4-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 7-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 69

Record: 15-10, 7-7    Q1: 1-4 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 5-3 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 70

Record: 16-9, 10-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 108

Record: 14-12, 8-7    Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 10-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 170

Record: 12-15, 5-10    Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 180

Record: 11-15, 4-11    Q1: 0-7 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 7-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 277

Record: 5-21, 1-14   Q1: 0-7 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-3

Air Force

NET Ranking: 318

Record: 3-22, 0-14   Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 2-5

