NET Rankings update: Boise State moves inside top 50
The Boise State men’s basketball team has put itself back into NCAA Tournament contention with four consecutive victories in Mountain West Conference play.
Ahead of Saturday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time road showdown with San Diego State (15-6, 8-4), the Broncos (17-7, 9-4) have moved up to fourth in the MWC standings and are No. 48 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings.
Boise State holds marquee non-conference Quad 1 wins over Saint Mary’s (No. 21 NET) and Clemson (No. 30) but is a combined 0-4 against MWC opponents with a winning conference record.
New Mexico (20-4, 12-1), which is riding a six-game winning streak, is the MWC’s top NET team at No. 36. Utah State (21-3, 11-2) is next at No. 39, followed by Boise State and No. 52 San Diego State.
In the latest NCAA Tournament projection from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the MWC received three bids: New Mexico (nine seed), Utah State (10 seed) and San Diego State (11 seed). The Aggies were awarded one of the last four byes while the Aztecs were among the last four teams in the field.
Boise State was not among Lunardi’s next eight out, but the Broncos can play their way back into at-large range with upcoming games against San Diego State and New Mexico.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 36
Record: 20-4, 12-1 Q1: 2-1 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 8-1
Utah State
NET Ranking: 39
Record: 21-3, 11-2 Q1: 2-0 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 48
Record: 17-7, 9-4 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 8-1
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 52
Record: 15-6, 8-4 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 7-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 76
Record: 13-10, 5-7 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 7-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 77
Record: 15-8, 9-3 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 106
Record: 12-12, 6-7 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 8-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 169
Record: 12-13, 5-8 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 176
Record: 11-13, 4-9 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 2-5 Q4: 7-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 275
Record: 5-19, 1-12 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 5-3
Air Force
NET Ranking: 310
Record: 3-21, 0-13 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 1-8 Q4: 2-5