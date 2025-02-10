Boise State Broncos ON SI

NET Rankings update: Boise State moves inside top 50

Broncos are third in NET among Mountain West teams

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart.
Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Boise State men’s basketball team has put itself back into NCAA Tournament contention with four consecutive victories in Mountain West Conference play. 

Ahead of Saturday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time road showdown with San Diego State (15-6, 8-4), the Broncos (17-7, 9-4) have moved up to fourth in the MWC standings and are No. 48 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. 

Boise State holds marquee non-conference Quad 1 wins over Saint Mary’s (No. 21 NET) and Clemson (No. 30) but is a combined 0-4 against MWC opponents with a winning conference record. 

New Mexico (20-4, 12-1), which is riding a six-game winning streak, is the MWC’s top NET team at No. 36. Utah State (21-3, 11-2) is next at No. 39, followed by Boise State and No. 52 San Diego State. 

In the latest NCAA Tournament projection from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the MWC received three bids: New Mexico (nine seed), Utah State (10 seed) and San Diego State (11 seed). The Aggies were awarded one of the last four byes while the Aztecs were among the last four teams in the field. 

Boise State was not among Lunardi’s next eight out, but the Broncos can play their way back into at-large range with upcoming games against San Diego State and New Mexico. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 36

Record: 20-4, 12-1   Q1: 2-1 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 8-1

Utah State

NET Ranking: 39

Record: 21-3, 11-2   Q1: 2-0 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 48

Record: 17-7, 9-4   Q1: 2-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 8-1

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 52

Record: 15-6, 8-4   Q1: 3-3 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 7-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 76

Record: 13-10, 5-7    Q1: 1-4 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 7-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 77

Record: 15-8, 9-3   Q1: 0-4 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 106

Record: 12-12, 6-7    Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 8-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 169

Record: 12-13, 5-8    Q1: 0-4 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 176

Record: 11-13, 4-9    Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 2-5 Q4: 7-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 275

Record: 5-19, 1-12   Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 5-3

Air Force

NET Ranking: 310

Record: 3-21, 0-13   Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 1-8 Q4: 2-5

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Basketball