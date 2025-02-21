NET Rankings update: Boise State rises ahead of road matchup with Nevada
The metrics continue to like the Boise State men’s basketball team.
Coming off an 86-78 victory over Mountain West Conference-leading New Mexico (22-5, 14-2), the Broncos (18-8, 10-5) are up to No. 45 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. Boise State, which is No. 49 in KenPom, has won five of its last six games in MWC play.
The Broncos hold a 2-5 record against Quad 1 opponents in the NET Rankings. The two Quad 1 wins came in the non-conference season over No. 21 Saint Mary’s and No. 25 Clemson.
Wednesday’s victory over New Mexico was Boise State’s first win over a team above them in the MWC standings this season. The Broncos are 1-5 overall against the Lobos, Utah State (23-4, 13-3), Colorado State (17-9, 11-4) and San Diego State (18-6, 11-4).
Utah State is the top-ranked MWC team in the NET at No. 33, followed by No. 42 New Mexico, Boise State, No. 49 San Diego State, No. 64 Colorado State and No. 73 Nevada (15-11, 7-8). The Wolf Pack hosts Boise State at 4 p.m. Mountain time Saturday.
The Broncos won the first meeting between the teams back in January, 66-56. Boise State needs to complete the regular-season sweep of Nevada to keep its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 33
Record: 23-4, 13-3 Q1: 3-1 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 42
Record: 22-5, 14-2 Q1: 3-2 Q2: 8-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 9-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 47
Record: 18-8, 10-5 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 8-1
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 49
Record: 18-6, 11-4 Q1: 4-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 64
Record: 17-9, 11-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 73
Record: 15-11, 7-8 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 8-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 101
Record: 14-12, 8-7 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 9-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 176
Record: 12-15, 5-11 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-0
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 183
Record: 12-16, 5-11 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 6-2
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 276
Record: 5-22, 1-15 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-2
Air Force
NET Ranking: 319
Record: 3-23, 0-15 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 2-5