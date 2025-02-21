Boise State Broncos ON SI

NET Rankings update: Boise State rises ahead of road matchup with Nevada

Broncos are No. 45 in NET Rankings 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow.
Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The metrics continue to like the Boise State men’s basketball team. 

Coming off an 86-78 victory over Mountain West Conference-leading New Mexico (22-5, 14-2), the Broncos (18-8, 10-5) are up to No. 45 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. Boise State, which is No. 49 in KenPom, has won five of its last six games in MWC play. 

The Broncos hold a 2-5 record against Quad 1 opponents in the NET Rankings. The two Quad 1 wins came in the non-conference season over No. 21 Saint Mary’s and No. 25 Clemson. 

Wednesday’s victory over New Mexico was Boise State’s first win over a team above them in the MWC standings this season. The Broncos are 1-5 overall against the Lobos, Utah State (23-4, 13-3), Colorado State (17-9, 11-4) and San Diego State (18-6, 11-4). 

Utah State is the top-ranked MWC team in the NET at No. 33, followed by No. 42 New Mexico, Boise State, No. 49 San Diego State, No. 64 Colorado State and No. 73 Nevada (15-11, 7-8). The Wolf Pack hosts Boise State at 4 p.m. Mountain time Saturday.

The Broncos won the first meeting between the teams back in January, 66-56. Boise State needs to complete the regular-season sweep of Nevada to keep its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 33

Record: 23-4, 13-3   Q1: 3-1 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 42

Record: 22-5, 14-2   Q1: 3-2 Q2: 8-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 9-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 47

Record: 18-8, 10-5   Q1: 2-5 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 8-1

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 49

Record: 18-6, 11-4   Q1: 4-4 Q2: 3-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 64

Record: 17-9, 11-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 9-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 73

Record: 15-11, 7-8    Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 8-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 101

Record: 14-12, 8-7    Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 9-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 176

Record: 12-15, 5-11    Q1: 0-7 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-0

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 183

Record: 12-16, 5-11    Q1: 0-6 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 6-2

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 276

Record: 5-22, 1-15   Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 5-2

Air Force

NET Ranking: 319

Record: 3-23, 0-15   Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 2-5

