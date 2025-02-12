NET Rankings update: Idle Boise State moves up two spots
The Boise State men’s basketball team had the day off as three of the top Mountain West Conference teams were in action Tuesday night.
San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) overcame a 17-point halftime deficit in a 69-66 road win at San Jose State (12-14, 5-9) while Utah State (22-3, 12-2) held off Colorado State (15-9, 9-4) at home, 93-85.
Tuesday’s results elevated Boise State (17-7, 9-4) in the NCAA NET Rankings from No. 48 to No. 46. The Broncos have an upcoming 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday night game at San Diego State that is important for both teams.
MWC-leading New Mexico (20-4, 12-1) hosts Wyoming (11-13, 4-9) at 8 p.m. Wednesday night before a marquee Sunday matchup with Utah State at The Pit. The Lobos won the first meeting between the teams, 82-63, in Logan.
New Mexico is the highest-ranked MWC team in the NET at No. 37, followed by No. 39 Utah State, Boise State, No. 53 San Diego State, No. 74 Nevada (14-10, 6-7) and No. 78 Colorado State.
The Lobos are putting together a strong NCAA Tournament resume with a 9-2 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. Utah State also holds a solid record in that department (8-3) while Boise State is just 4-6 overall against the top two tiers.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 37
Record: 20-4, 12-1 Q1: 2-1 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-1
Utah State
NET Ranking: 39
Record: 22-3, 12-2 Q1: 3-0 Q2: 5-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 46
Record: 17-7, 9-4 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 53
Record: 16-6, 9-4 Q1: 4-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 7-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 74
Record: 14-10, 6-7 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 78
Record: 15-9, 9-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 102
Record: 13-12, 7-7 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 9-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 169
Record: 12-14, 5-9 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 171
Record: 11-13, 4-9 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 1-5 Q4: 7-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 277
Record: 5-20, 1-13 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-3
Air Force
NET Ranking: 312
Record: 3-22, 0-14 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-5