NET Rankings update: Movement weekend in Mountain West Conference

MWC’s top four NET Rankings teams play each other 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart.
Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The Mountain West Conference has four men’s basketball teams within range of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid: Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. 

The four teams will all be in action against each other this weekend as the Broncos (17-7, 9-4) travel to San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) while the Lobos (21-4, 13-1) host Utah State (22-3, 12-2). 

Tipoff at Viejas Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday night. The New Mexico/Utah State game will start at 2 p.m. Sunday. 

In the latest NCAA NET Rankings, Utah State leads the way among MWC teams at No. 38. The Aggies have ripped off three straight wins since falling at home to New Mexico, 82-63. 

The Lobos, who survived a Wednesday night upset scare against Wyoming, are next at No. 40. New Mexico is riding a seven-game winning streak.

Boise State (No. 46) and San Diego State (No. 53) are both on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the weekend. The Aztecs held on to win the first meeting between the teams in Boise, 76-68.

The Broncos have won four in a row following a 2-4 stretch in MWC play. Boise State is 0-4 against teams with a winning record in MWC play. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 38

Record: 22-3, 12-2   Q1: 3-0 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 9-0

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 40

Record: 21-4, 13-1   Q1: 2-1 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-1

Boise State

NET Ranking: 46

Record: 17-7, 9-4   Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 53

Record: 16-6, 9-4   Q1: 4-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 7-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 75

Record: 14-10, 6-7    Q1: 1-4 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 77

Record: 15-9, 9-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 103

Record: 13-12, 7-7    Q1: 1-6 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 9-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 162

Record: 12-14, 5-9    Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 166

Record: 11-14, 4-10    Q1: 0-6 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 1-5 Q4: 7-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 279

Record: 5-20, 1-13   Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 5-3

Air Force

NET Ranking: 314

Record: 3-22, 0-14   Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-5

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI.

