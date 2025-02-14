NET Rankings update: Movement weekend in Mountain West Conference
The Mountain West Conference has four men’s basketball teams within range of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid: Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State.
The four teams will all be in action against each other this weekend as the Broncos (17-7, 9-4) travel to San Diego State (16-6, 9-4) while the Lobos (21-4, 13-1) host Utah State (22-3, 12-2).
Tipoff at Viejas Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday night. The New Mexico/Utah State game will start at 2 p.m. Sunday.
In the latest NCAA NET Rankings, Utah State leads the way among MWC teams at No. 38. The Aggies have ripped off three straight wins since falling at home to New Mexico, 82-63.
The Lobos, who survived a Wednesday night upset scare against Wyoming, are next at No. 40. New Mexico is riding a seven-game winning streak.
Boise State (No. 46) and San Diego State (No. 53) are both on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the weekend. The Aztecs held on to win the first meeting between the teams in Boise, 76-68.
The Broncos have won four in a row following a 2-4 stretch in MWC play. Boise State is 0-4 against teams with a winning record in MWC play.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 38
Record: 22-3, 12-2 Q1: 3-0 Q2: 4-3 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 9-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 40
Record: 21-4, 13-1 Q1: 2-1 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 8-1
Boise State
NET Ranking: 46
Record: 17-7, 9-4 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 8-1
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 53
Record: 16-6, 9-4 Q1: 4-3 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 7-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 75
Record: 14-10, 6-7 Q1: 1-4 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 77
Record: 15-9, 9-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 3-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 7-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 103
Record: 13-12, 7-7 Q1: 1-6 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 9-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 162
Record: 12-14, 5-9 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 166
Record: 11-14, 4-10 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 1-5 Q4: 7-0
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 279
Record: 5-20, 1-13 Q1: 0-6 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 5-3
Air Force
NET Ranking: 314
Record: 3-22, 0-14 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-5