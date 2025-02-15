Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State men’s basketball
The oddsmakers expect another close game between the Boise State and San Diego State men’s basketball teams.
The host Aztecs (16-6, 9-4) are favored by 2.5 points in Saturday night’s Mountain West Conference matchup. Boise State (17-7, 9-4), which fell to San Diego State 76-68 at home in January, is +114 on the moneyline to even the season series between the teams.
The over/under is set at 134.5 points for the 8 p.m. game at Viejas Arena.
Boise State has rattled off four consecutive victories since a 2-4 stretch in MWC play. The Broncos sit in a three-way tie for third in the MWC standings with Colorado State (15-9, 9-4) and San Diego State, trailing New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) and Utah State (22-3, 12-2).
“We’re having a great time,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “We had to struggle through some stuff, but they’re the kind of guys who lift each other up, they lift me up when we go through struggles. It’s pretty powerful when you get to coach a group like this, a group of individuals that can make this thing so fun in February.”
Rice singled out senior point guard Alvaro Cardenas, who will likely break the Boise State single-season assists record against the Aztecs.
Cardenas enters Saturday with 164 assists, one shy of La’Shard Anderson’s record. Anderson tallied 165 assists during the 2010-11 season.
“It’s just so great to have a guy that sees the game as a coach,” Rice said of Cardenas. “It is impressive, and it’s been a joy for me to coach him. I just love his competitive nature. That’s one of the most fun things for me … I like to get up in the morning and have someone to compete with. You can’t wake up a day and think you’re going to show up at practice and not have it be competitive when you’ve got Al out there.”
Cardenas had nine points and six assists in the first matchup with San Diego State but shot just 3 of 12 from the floor with four turnovers.
The Aztecs, who rank 10th nationally in KenPom defensive rating, held Boise State star forward Tyson Degenhart to nine points.
Boise State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: San Diego State -2.5
Moneyline: San Diego State -135, Boise State +114
Over/under: 134.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 12-11, San Diego State 8-13
Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 15
Location: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
