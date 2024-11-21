Ashton Jeanty’s NIL value skyrockets
Ashton Jeanty has become a household name during the 2024 college football season.
The Boise State junior running back leads the country in numerous statistics, including carries (256), rushing yards (1,893) and rushing touchdowns (26).
Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy candidate, broke the Boise State single-season rushing record last week against San Jose State and is still within reach of Barry Sanders’ FBS records of 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Jeanty’s success on the field has also increased his NIL value.
In the latest update from On3, Jeanty is ranked 15th nationally in NIL value at $1.4 million. He is the only Group of 5 player in the On3 top 100 for NIL valuation and the lone running back in the top 30.
The top 15 NIL earners include 11 quarterbacks, two wide receivers, Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter and Jeanty. Hunter and Jeanty are the two favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
Back in July, On3 listed Jeanty’s NIL value at $560,000. Other Mountain West players listed were Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton ($398,000) and Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson ($314,000).
Last offseason, Jeanty reportedly turned down a seven-figure NIL deal to remain at Boise State.
“I told those (schools), ‘You guys overlooked me three years ago. Now you want me?’” Jeanty told USAToday. “It just made me realize I made the right decision all along by coming here.”
Jeanty, whose NIL deals include Campus Ink NIL Store and Hal Davis Jewelers, is widely expected to be the top running back chosen in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here are On3’s current top 20 national players in NIL value.
1. Shedeur Sanders, quarterback, Colorado ($6.2 million)
2. Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback, Colorado ($3.4 million)
3. Arch Manning, quarterback, Texas ($3.1 million)
4. Jalen Milroe, quarterback, Alabama ($2.3 million)
5. Cam Ward, quarterback, Miami ($2.1 million)
6. Jaxson Dart, quarterback, Ole Miss ($2 million)
7. Dillon Gabriel, quarterback, Oregon ($1.9 million)
8. Quinn Ewers, quarterback, Texas ($1.8 million)
9. Ryan Williams, wide receiver, Alabama ($1.7 million)
10. Carson Beck, quarterback, Georgia ($1.6 million)
11. Will Howard, quarterback, Ohio State ($1.6 million)
12. Nico Iamaleava, quarterback, Tennessee ($1.6 million)
13. Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver, Ohio State ($1.5 million)
14. Drew Allar, quarterback, Penn State ($1.5 million)
15. Ashton Jeanty, running back, Boise State ($1.4 million)
16. Cade Klubnik, quarterback, Clemson ($1.4 million)
17. Dylan Raiola, quarterback, Nebraska ($1.3 million)
18. Kurtis Rourke, quarterback, Indiana ($1.3 million)
19. Garrett Nussmeier, quarterback, LSU ($1.3 million)
20. Dylan Stewart, edge rusher, South Carolina ($1.1 million)
