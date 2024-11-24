Ashton Jeanty surpasses 2,000 rushing yards for the season
Heisman Trophy candidate breaks 2,000 on third-quarter run
With a five-yard carry in the third quarter, Boise State junior tailback Ashton Jeanty surpassed the 2,000 rushing yards mark for the season.
Jeanty entered Saturday’s game against Wyoming with 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Heisman Trophy candidate had 10 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in the first half, including a 61-yard score.
He crossed the 2,000 yards mark on his second carry of the third quarter.
Jeanty is the first FBS player to reach 2,000 yards in a season since Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) in 2019.
Here is the run that put Jeanty over the 2,000 for the season.
