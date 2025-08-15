Boise State closing in on sellouts for all six home games
Boise State sold out all seven games at Albertsons Stadium a season ago during the team’s march to a second straight Mountain West title and a College Football Playoff appearance.
With the 2025 season set to begin at the end of August, the Broncos are close to selling out all six home games this fall.
Boise State released a ticket sales update on Friday for its six games on The Blue: Eastern Washington (Friday, Sept. 5), Appalachian State (Saturday, Sept. 27), New Mexico (Saturday, Oct. 11), UNLV (Saturday, Oct. 18), Fresno State (Saturday, Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Saturday, Nov. 22).
The matchup with New Mexico is the closest to a sellout with 99 percent of tickets sold. The Appalachian State game is next at 97 percent, followed by UNLV (96 percent), Eastern Washington (95 percent), Fresno State (94 percent) and Colorado State (93 percent).
The Broncos averaged 37,114 fans per game at Albertsons Stadium last year. Boise State won the conference title in front of a MWC championship game record crowd of 36,663 on a frigid Friday night.
Albertsons Stadium is undergoing a major renovation to its north end zone that will reduce capacity to around 33,000 this season. Last year’s official capacity was 36,387.
Following the north end zone renovation, Albertsons Stadium will have a capacity of approximately 35,000 for the 2026 season and beyond.
The new Albertsons Stadium capacity will be on par with future conference mates Oregon State (Reser Stadium, 35,548) and Washington State (Martin Stadium, 32,952).
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
The Broncos will kick off the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at South Florida.
Here is Boise State’s full schedule for the 2025 football season:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)