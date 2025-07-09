Boise State crosses milestone for season ticket sales
Boise State dominated the competition at Albertsons Stadium during last year’s breakthrough campaign.
Seven games, seven wins, seven sellouts.
The Broncos averaged 37,114 fans per game a season ago, including a Mountain West Conference championship game record crowd of 36,663 on a frigid December Friday night. Boise State took down UNLV, 21-7, to earn its second straight MWC title and snag the program’s first College Football Playoff berth.
Albertsons Stadium will remain a strong home field advantage this season as the Broncos look to end their MWC tenure with three consecutive championships. Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Earlier this week, Boise State surpassed the 18,000 mark for season ticket sales in 2025. The Broncos sold 19,762 season tickets last year.
Albertsons Stadium is undergoing a north end zone renovation that will reduce capacity to around 33,000 this season. Last year’s official capacity was 36,387.
Following the north end zone renovation, Albertsons Stadium will have a capacity of approximately 35,000 for the 2026 season and beyond.
The new Albertsons Stadium capacity will be on par with future conference mates Oregon State (Reser Stadium, 35,548) and Washington State (Martin Stadium, 32,952).
Boise State has the fifth-largest football stadium capacity* in the MWC behind Air Force (Falcon Stadium, 46,692), Fresno State (Valley Children’s Stadium, 40,751), New Mexico (University Stadium, 39,224) and Colorado State (Canvas Stadium, 36,500).
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)
*UNLV plays in Allegiant Stadium — home of the Las Vegas Raiders — with a reduced capacity of 35,000. Allegiant Stadium holds 65,000 for Raiders games.