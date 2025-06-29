Boise State finishes second among Mountain West teams in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings
Boise State will have to settle for second place among Mountain West Conference teams in the 2024-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, which were released earlier this week.
The Broncos tied for 91st nationally with 214.5 points while New Mexico paced the MWC with a 49th-place finish at 495.5 points.
The Learfield Directors’ Cup awards points based on how teams finish in NCAA championship events across a maximum of 14 sports. Five of the sports must be baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Boise State does not compete in baseball.
Boise State captured a second straight MWC title in football and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The Broncos finished with a 12-2 overall record.
Boise State also secured MWC regular-season championships in gymnastics, women’s soccer and men’s tennis along with an MWC tournament title in women’s tennis.
New Mexico was the top school outside of the Power 4 conferences and Ivy League in the 2024-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings. The Lobos had strong seasons in men’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field.
The Lobos will remain in the MWC in 2026 and beyond while Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State head off to link up with Gonzaga, Oregon State and Washington State in the new-look Pac-12.
Oregon State finished 75th nationally in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings with 310.25 points. Washington State was 139th (119 points) while Gonzaga checked in at 144 (113.5).
Texas (1,255.25 points) edged USC (1,253.75) and Stanford (1,251) for first place.
Here is how each Mountain West team finished in the 2024-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.
49. New Mexico (495.5 points)
91. Boise State (214.5 points)
93. Colorado State (204 points)
104. Utah State (180 points)
105. Air Force (174.5 points)
119. Wyoming (147 points)
121. UNLV (146 points)
138. Fresno State (119.5 points)
144. San Jose State (113.5 points)
157. San Diego State (101 points)
244. Nevada (45 points)