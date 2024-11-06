Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas nominated for national award
Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented to the most outstanding FBS college football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Dalmas, a fifth-year senior, is the Mountain West Conference’s all-time leader in total points (478) and made field goals (90).
A graduate of Rocky Mountain High School in nearby Meridian, Dalmas walked on to the team in 2020 and earned a scholarship midway through his first season. He led the country in field goals made the following year with 26, a Boise State single-season record.
Dalmas is eight field goals away from setting the all-time FBS record. He currently ranks fourth all-time in field goals made and field goal percentage (89.1 percent).
Dalmas is a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist. He has made the all-Mountain West team in every season with the Broncos.
Previous winners of the Burlsworth Trophy include Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (2022), Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (2018), Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (2017) and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (2015 and 2016).
The three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy will be revealed at a later date. The winner will be announced on Dec. 9 at the Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The Burlsworth Trophy is named after former Arkansas walk-on Brandon Burlsworth, who became an All-American for the Razorbacks. Burlsworth, an offensive guard, died 11 days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999.