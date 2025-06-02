Boise State led Mountain West in attendance for 2024-25 athletics season
Boosted by sellouts for all seven home football games, Boise State led the Mountain West in total athletics attendance during its penultimate season in the conference.
In a recent report from Nevada Sports Net detailing attendance figures for seven sports, the Broncos drew 485,134 total fans during the 2024-25 athletics season. Boise State also led the MWC in attendance the previous season at 446,215.
Nevada Sports Net compiled the attendance figures for all MWC schools in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and women’s soccer. Boise State led the way despite not fielding a baseball team.
New Mexico ranked second at 437,678 total spectators, followed by Colorado State (418,212), Fresno State (412,325) and San Diego State (409,292). Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State, which ranked eighth at 285,818, are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 season.
Boise State was the only MWC school to rank in the top three for football and men’s basketball. The Broncos led the way in football attendance (259,801) and ranked third in men’s basketball (162,240).
Boise State also drew a MWC-leading 11,422 fans for women’s soccer en route to a conference title and a 16-4-2 overall record.
Here is the full attendance breakdown for the MWC’s 11 full members for the 2024-25 athletics season:
1. Boise State: 485,134 (up from 446,215 in 2023-24)
2. New Mexico: 437,678 (up from 435,091 in 2023-24)
3. Colorado State: 418,212 (up from 371,414 in 2023-24)
4. Fresno State: 412,325 (up from 404,925 in 2023-24)
5. San Diego State: 409,292 (down from 435,652 in 2023-24)
6. UNLV: 342,827 (down from 344,101 in 2023-24)
7. Nevada: 325,133 (up from 309,797 in 2023-24)
8. Utah State: 285,818 (up from 277,724 in 2023-24)
9. Wyoming: 241,836 (down from 286,906 in 2023-24)
10. Air Force: 210,212 (up from 174,865 in 2023-24)
11. San Jose State: 184,426 (up from 164,447 in 2023-24)
Total MWC attendance: 3,752,893 (up from 3,651,137 in 2023-24)
The MWC has nine football-playing members signed up for the 2026 season: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois (football-only), San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming. UC Davis and Grand Canyon are also coming aboard as non-football members in 2026.
The five departing MWC schools, Gonzaga, Oregon State and Washington State, will be in the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 athletics season.