Class of 2026 linebacker flips from Boise State to Utah
Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class suffered another loss in local linebacker prospect LaGary Mitchell Jr.
The three-star recruit from Idaho’s Meridian High School flipped his commitment from Boise State to Utah on Monday. Mitchell Jr. announced the news on X.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Mitchell plays both ways for Meridian at linebacker at running back. He recorded 79 total tackles, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles during his junior season.
Mitchell Jr. is rated the No. 73 linebacker prospect nationally for the class of 2026 by 247Sports and the No. 3 overall prospect in Idaho. He also holds an offer from Colorado State.
Mitchell Jr. committed to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson last October but took an official visit to Utah over the weekend. He is the Utes’ second class of 2026 commit, joining edge rusher Preston Pitts of Texas’ Clear Falls High School.
Back in March, the Broncos also lost a commitment from quarterback Jackson Presley of Montana’s Glacier High School. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Presley has thrown for 5,722 yards and 53 touchdowns with 13 interceptions during his two seasons as Glacier’s starter.
Presley flipped from Boise State to FCS power Montana State.
After losing Presley, the Broncos secured commitments from a pair of three-star quarterbacks in Bryson Beaver (California’s Vista Murrieta High School) and Tradon Bessinger of (Utah’s Davis High School).
Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 60 in the 247Sports team rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ seven known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)