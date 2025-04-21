Class of 2026 Texas athlete commits to Boise State
Hours before last weekend’s spring game, Boise State received a commitment from class of 2026 quarterback prospect Bryson Beaver.
The Broncos kept the positive recruiting momentum going and secured a commitment from Rocky Dunn, a two-way standout from Texas’ Melissa High School. Dunn announced his decision on Monday.
Dunn made the Class 5A all-state team as a junior on defense after recording 76 total tackles (five for loss) with 11 pass breakups. A two-time all-district selection, Dunn stars at safety and running back for Melissa.
Melissa finished 6-4 last year and did not qualify for the Class 5A postseason.
Dunn’s recruitment blew up following his junior season. He received 16 of his 17 Division I scholarship offers between February and April, including Boise State.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Dunn chose the Broncos over offers from Colorado State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Washington State and numerous others. He is currently unrated by 247Sports.
Dunn is the fifth known member of Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class.
Beaver, a three-star prospect out of Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School, gave a verbal commitment to the Broncos over the weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Beaver is rated the No. 162 overall player in California for the class of 2026 by 247Sports. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Coastal Carolina, UNLV, Utah and numerous others.
Beaver is entering his third season as the starting quarterback for Vista Murrieta.
As a sophomore, Beaver completed 184 of 325 (57 percent) passes for 2,550 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He was even better last fall, going 229 of 345 (66 percent) for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Vista Murrieta finished 8-5 overall last season and reached the quarterfinals of the Division 3 Southern Section playoffs.
Here are Boise State’s five known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Bryson Beaver, quarterback Vista Murrieta (California)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)