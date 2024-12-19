NFL mock drafts: Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty connected to Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, others
Boise State junior Ashton Jeanty is expected to be the first running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, leads the nation in carries (344), rushing yards (2,497) and rushing touchdowns (29). He needs 132 yards in the College Football Playoff to break Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
The third-seeded Broncos (12-1) will face No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Below is a collection of opinions from draft experts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Note: The NFL Draft order is determined by the reverse order of finish in the previous season. All draft positions listed are also projections.
1. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 14 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “There is not a lot of creativity in projecting Ashton Jeanty to Dallas. The reasons go beyond the Cowboys simply needing a running back, however. When Dak Prescott was at his best, he had a versatile running back who could also impact the pass game.”
2. Brett Hoffman, Pro Football Network: No. 6 to Tennessee Titans
Rationale: “The Tennessee Titans need a new identity and face to the franchise. While fans will want a quarterback here, the Titans need to gather more skill players, and they should scoop the best running back in the draft instead of reaching on a QB. … The dynamic bell cow from Boise State exhibits first-class vision and bursts through gaps with explosive speed. Jeanty’s threat extends into the passing game, adding another dimension to his skill set. Clocking in at 22 miles per hour during a game, Jeanty is not just fast but also incredibly hard to bring down.”
4. Ian Valentino, 33rd Team: No. 13 to Cincinnati Bengals
Rationale: “The Bengals lack a reliable running back on their roster. While Chase Brown has been an interesting option lately out of necessity, he hasn't proven to be effective enough. … His career-rushing success rate is around 48 percent, and his performance in this year's limited opportunities has been declining. Adding Ashton Jeanty would provide the Bengals with a real game-changer.”
5. Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 19 to Los Angeles Chargers
Rationale: “JK Dobbins has had a resurgence and been electric at times, but once again, he (and Gus Edwards) were bitten again by injury bugs that followed them from the Ravens. Jeanty can be an immediate, offense-changing star behind rookie Joe Alt and the rest of the Chargers' sturdy line.”