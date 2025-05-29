Three Boise State games moved to Friday
Boise State announced more changes to its 2025 football schedule on Thursday.
Three games — including a September home matchup with Eastern Washington — have been moved from Saturday to Friday. The Broncos will also play on Thursday, Aug. 28, at South Florida to open the season.
Thursday’s announcement included kickoff times for five games and television broadcast information for the entire 12-game schedule. Ten Boise State games will air on the FOX and CBS family networks.
Prior to Thursday, the Broncos had kickoff times and broadcast information locked in for two games:
Thursday, Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. Mountain time (ESPN)
Saturday, Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Boise State will kick off its 2025 home slate against Eastern Washington on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. The game will air live on FS1.
Following a bye week, the Broncos will open Mountain West Conference play on Sept. 20 with a 5 p.m. game at Air Force on CBS Sports Network.
Kickoff times were also announced for Boise State’s other three MWC road games:
Friday, Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)
Boise State’s home games against Appalachian State (Sept. 27), New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) will all be carried by the FOX networks. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
The two-time MWC defending champion Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)